February Students of the Month

Middle School (left photo):

Front: Gage McIntosh, Jackson Koso

Back: Natalie McDowell, Lily Martin

Elementary (right photo):

Front Row (L to R):  Hudson Walter, Delilah Doyle, Arizona Brandon, Savannah Abold, not pictured JoLynn Hankins

2nd Row:  (L to R):  Luke Langner, Amelia Wanek, Aubree Gramm, Dixie Woods

3rd Row:  (L to R):  Kedryck Binau, William Edwards, Elizabeth Moore, JJ Jordan, Ryleigh Branson

4th Row:  (L to R):  Dawson Babe, Lochlan Brand, Naela Maher,

Back Row:  (L to R):  Leo Weber, Ayden Brandon, Wyatt Mather

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's February Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Winners for February include: 

Elementary - Hudson Walter, Delilah Doyle, Arizona Brandon, Savannah Abold, JoLynn Hankins, Luke Langner, Amelia Wanek, Aubree Gramm, Dixie Woods, Kedryck Binau, William Edwards, Elizabeth Moore, JJ Jordan, Ryleigh Branson, Dawson Babe, Lochlan Brand, Naela Maher, Leo Weber, Ayden Brandon and Wyatt Mather

Middle School - Gage McIntosh, Jackson Koso, Natalie McDowell and Lily Martin

