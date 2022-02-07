(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's January Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for January include:
Elementary - Tre Cameron, Quentin Melvin, Corvin Anderson, Charlotte Gibilisco, Ari Loiselle, Sophia Baker, Bryleigh Bowers, Kynli Crowley, Cassidy Welch, Gavin Brown, Jacob Allumbaugh, Anthony Miller, Serenity Taylor, Madeline Rocha, Adrian Trowbridge, Lilyana Androy, Joanna Inman, Emma Baker, Alivia Grow and Jerney Millikan
Middle School - Carley Jones, Bella Trowbridge, Ryne Miller and Sawyer McIntosh