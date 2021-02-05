January Students of the Month
Middle School (Left Photo)
Dominik Williams, Cooper O'Brien, Kennidy Smith, and Mayce Stogdill
 
Elementary (Right Photo)
Front Row (L to R): Kroix Stevenson, Berkley Brooks, Paige Wiebold, Scarlett Hennings, Esteban Dominguez
2nd Row: (L to R): Kaylee Olson, Briley Staudenmaier, John Vo, Logan Pippin
3rd Row: (L to R): Peyton Warkentien, Tilden Smith, Miley Carlson, Emma Bowen
4th Row (L to R): Raegan Stogdill, Gretchen Jones, Kyndil Rystrom, Valerie Brown, Wyatt Liles, Tyson Harris, Emma Baker

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's January Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Winners for Januaryinclude: Elementary - Kroix Stevenson, Berkley Brooks, Paige Wiebold, Scarlett Hennings, Esteban Dominguez, Kaylee Olson, Briley Staudenmaier, John Vo, Logan Pippin, Peyton Warkentien, Tilden Smith, Miley Carlson, Emma Bowen, Raegan Stogdill, Gretchen Jones, Kyndil Rystrom, Valerie Brown, Wyatt Liles, Tyson Harris and Emma Baker

Middle School - Dominik Williams, Cooper O'Brien, Kennidy Smith, and Mayce Stogdill.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.