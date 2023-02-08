(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's January Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for January include:
Elementary - Liaunna Heard, Paisley Farmer, Eleanor Fitts, Nova Stacey, Lieryn Griger, Briseis (Bri) Sunderman, Able Gardner, Alexi Field, Finn Martin, Emma Michaelson, Silas Webber, Cambria Johnson, Dalton Weiss, Nolan Hulinger, Teegan Fuller, Jace Bancroft, Eli Kinsler, Levi Clark, Liam Schmoker and Landon Webster.
Middle School - America Avolos-Ruiz, Caden Hodge, Phoenix Overstreet and Kinzlee Potratz.
