(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's March Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for March include:
Elementary - Zaeden Lawson, Bradley Thedford, Alijah Mick, Aryel Culley, Skylar Shaw, Jansen Van Der Vliet, Casey Kirby, Bailey Johnson, Adrian Loiselle, Stone Petersen, Niobe Stengel, Hattie Lyman, Ryleigh Greene, Turner Martin, Mason Corbin, John Vo, Adalynn Dumler, Emma Hangren, Somari Wells, Gavin Wittmer
Middle School - Lucy Kabler, Sarah Pickens, Paige Hielen, and Lane Riggins