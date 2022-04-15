Shenandoah March Students of the Month
Elementary:
Front Row (L to R):  Zaeden Lawson, Bradley Thedford, Alijah Mick, Aryel Culley, Skylar Shaw
2nd Row (L to R):  Jansen Van Der Vliet, Casey Kirby, Bailey Johnson, Adrian Loiselle, Stone Petersen
3rd Row (L to R):  Niobe Stengel, Hattie Lyman, Ryleigh Greene, Turner Martin, Mason Corbin
Back Row (L to R):  John Vo, Adalynn Dumler, Emma Hangren, Somari Wells, Gavin Wittmer
 
Middle School:
Lucy Kabler, Sarah Pickens, Paige Hielen, and Lane Riggins

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's March Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

