(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's March Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for February include: Elementary: Livi Hutchinson, Grayson Howard, Jansen Van Der Vliet, Ariah Wells, Ayden Baucom, Dominick Lawson, Eoin Cowan, Stockton Rankin, Hayden Heard, Jaydin Koso, Jayden Thompson, Ryleigh Turner, Addison Blane, Emma Schebaum, Alivia Grow, Jonathan DeLong, Steven DeLong, Levi Major, Aubrey Baker and Clara Baker
Middle School: Lilly Wittmer, Mille O'Brien, Brody Burdorf and Sylvia Hennings