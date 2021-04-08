March Students of the Month

Middle School (left) - Front Row: Lilly Wittmer and Mille O'Brien

Back Row: Brody Burdorf and Sylvia Hennings

Elementary (right) - Front Row (L to R): Livi Hutchinson, Grayson Howard, Jansen Van Der Vliet, Ariah Wells

2nd Row (L to R): Ayden Baucom, Dominick Lawson, Eoin Cowan, Stockton Rankin

3rd Row (L to R): Hayden Heard, Jaydin Koso, Jayden Thompson, Ryleigh Turner

4th Row (L to R): Addison Blane, Emma Schebaum, Alivia Grow, Jonathan DeLong

Back Row: (L to R): Steven DeLong, Levi Major, Aubrey Baker

Not pictured: Clara Baker

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's March Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Middle School: Lilly Wittmer, Mille O'Brien, Brody Burdorf and Sylvia Hennings

