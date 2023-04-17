(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's March Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for March include:
Elementary - Dylan Sickman, Mellina Lawson, Paisley Lewis, Bryleigh Bowers, Gabe Lawson, Hattie Lyman, Eli Michaelson, Shaleigh Archer, Savannah Abold, Levi Lopez, Ardell Horton, Mason Kuipers, Jesus Martinez, Asa Aradanas, Harlow Sample, Ozzy White, Jacob Allumbaugh, Addie Christensen, Emery Hielen and Carter Fuxa.
Middle School- Miani Wells, Sloane McGinnis, Ryker Van Der Vliet, and Bowen Burdorf.
