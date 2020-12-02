(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's October Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for November include: Elementary - Isabelle Martin, Hank Mather, Addie Christensen, Brecker Cullin, Delaine Jenkins, Mason Smalley, Jayden Field, Cooper Lundgren, Maeci Allbee, Travis Wittrock, Ethyn VanEssen, Garrett Mather, Marlowe Martin, Camden Holste, Natalie Thompson, Jaydin Koso, Mary Hummel, Ady VanEssen, Evan Baldwin and Tate Scamman.
Middle School - Eden Hazen (5th), Caroline Campbell (6th), Santiago Silvestre (8th), and Deiken Hamilton (7th)