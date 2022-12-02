(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's November Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for November include:
Elementary - Livi Hutchinson, Hank Hunter, Nellie Maher, Bentley Johnson, Rainn Mayer, Aubrielle Herron, Masiy Padilla, Chayston Gammell, Conner Holcomb, Landry Griger, Ava Shaffer, Blair Rief, Spencer Hutchinson, Serenity Taylor, Ali Fuxa, Adalynn Dumler, Jaydin Koso, Luis Baker and Vicki Rendon.
Middle School - Alexis Laumann, Harley Wiley, Casey Tompkins, and Charlotte Weiss.