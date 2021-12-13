(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's November Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for November include:
Elementary - Knox Pease, Finn Martin, Adalynn Pippin, Dalton Weiss, August Johnson, Lynlee Leece, Kennedy Schoonover, Ariah Wells, Annabelle Martin, Elliott Kirsch, Jaxston Harris, Austin Wright, Delaine Jenkins, Jayden Thompson, Natalie Thompson, Elena Falk, Kamilah Poss, Raegan Stogdill, Journey Hielen, and Ethyn VanEssen
Middle School - Ayden Johnson, Maddie Crowell, Molly Bowen, and Olivia Joy.
