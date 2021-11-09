(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's October Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for October include:
Elementary - Harleigh Kirby, Grace Sparks, Eli Liebsack, Addy Roberts, Alaina Ross, Alexander Danao, Marlowe Martin, Brecker Cullin, Blair Rief, Caytlin Carter, Roman Biggers, Camden Holste, Ethan Daoust, Hayden Baker, Teegan Fuller, Collins Comstock, Ali Fuxa, Trysten Page, Garrett Mather, and Logan Wiebold.
Middle School - Natalie McDowell, Ryan Love, Madison Stanley, and Ellie Holste