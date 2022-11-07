October Students of the Month
Middle School (left photo) - Tyson Mattson, Ryan Lawrence, Keagan Peters, and Zoey Squires
 
Elementary (right photo) - Front Row (L to R):  Lilly Berrier, Owen Wright, Knox Pease, Isabelle Reafleng, Emma Christensen
Middle Row (L to R):  August Johnson, Rubie Maher, AJ Fredericksen, Paige Wiebold, Annaliese Hielen, Zoey Bacon, Duncan Martin
Back Row (L to R):  Austin Wright, Ryleigh Greene, Ryleigh Branson, Alexa Jensen, Onnika Mitchell, Roman Biggers
Not Pictured:  Aryel Culley and William Edwards

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's October Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

Winners for October include:

