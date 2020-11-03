(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's October Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for September include: Hayden Baker, Dominick Inman, Ellison Holste, Wesley Ayers, Caden Hodges, Landon Olson, Charlotte Weiss, Brielle Glasgo, Haley Love, Ryleigh Branson and Elena Falk in the elementary and 7th Grader Ayla Hart, 8th Grader Damien Little Thunder, 5th Grader Zoey Nelson and 6th Grader Madison Gaines.