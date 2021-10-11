September Students of the Month

Elementary (left photo):

Front Row (L to R):  Aubrielle Herron, Alexi Field, Emerson Kirsch, Nellie Maher, Joss McGinnis, Jentrey Lauman, Landry Griger, Ariella Catlett

Middle Row (L to R):  Graham Mather, Ruthie Martin, Andy Hansen, Stella Fitts, Leah Hankins, Levi Clark

Back Row (L to R):  Haley Love, Charlotte Weiss, Maeci Allbee

Not pictured:  Mason Kuipers, Brielle Glasgo and Emma Noland

Middle School (right photo):

Emma Jensen, Nataleigh Androy, Allison Folmar, Trey Thompson

(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.

Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's September Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.

