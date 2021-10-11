(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's September Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for April include:
Elementary - Aubrielle Herron, Alexi Field, Emerson Kirsch, Nellie Maher, Joss McGinnis, Jentrey Lauman, Landry Griger, Ariella Catlett, Graham Mather, Ruthie Martin, Andy Hansen, Stella Fitts, Leah Hankins, Levi Clark, Haley Love, Charlotte Weiss, Maeci Allbee, Mason Kuipers, Brielle Glasgo and Emma Noland
Middle School - Emma Jensen, Nataleigh Androy, Allison Folmar and Trey Thompson