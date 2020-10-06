(Shenandoah) -- Several students in Shenandoah's Elementary and Middle schools are being recognized for their outstanding character.
Shenandoah K-8 Principal Aaron Burdorf recently announced the school's September Students of the Month. To be eligible for the award, students can earn "The Mustang Way" cards for being respectful, responsible and safe throughout the month from teachers and staff. The cards are then used to randomly select winner for each month and the winners receive an award.
Winners for September include: Caitlyn Carter, Joss McGinnis, Teegan Fuller, Madisyn Greene, Elizabeth Moore, Elliott Kirsch, Collins Comstock, Graham Mather, Ariella Catlett, Leo Weber, Journey Hielen, Eliana Emery, Andy Hansen, Aidan Trowbridge, Charlie Liles, Ruthie Martin, Brooklyn Herron, Precious Verdonck, Keegan Peters and Lilyana Androy in the elementary school and 7th Grade Maren Bosley, 6th Grade Sarah Pickens, 5th Grade Carter Sells, and 8th Grade Ayden Strange in the middle school.