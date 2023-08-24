(Shenandoah) – City officials are asking Shenandoah residents to voluntarily conserve water beginning Thursday.
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen enacted stage one of the city’s water conservation ordinance in response to continuing drought conditions in the area. Under the order, residents are asked to voluntarily conserve water at their homes and businesses in every way possible. This includes avoiding watering lawns, gardens, shrubs or trees with a hose, unless it needs water to avoid damage. Residents are also asked to only water every other day and for no more than four hours per day.
City officials say the area has been in either moderate or severe drought conditions since September 2022, which has impacted the city’s well field. McQueen says the City Water Department is doing everything it can to ensure water is supplied to the community. He says voluntary conservation could be the difference in keeping from enacting further restrictions.
McQueen adds the city is working on multiple long-term projects to address drought-resistance in the city’s water supply, including additional wells and other water sources.
The full release from the city can be found below.