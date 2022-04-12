(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club is preparing for a fun night of fundraising.
The Booster Club’s second annual fish fry will take place Friday, April 15. Similar to last year’s inaugural event, the money raised from the fish fry will go to benefit Shenandoah athletics. Speaking on the Tuesday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” Booster Club member Curtis Osborn details how fundraisers like this play a big role in supporting area sports.
“Every sport we touch in Shenandoah,” said Osborn. “Every dollar that people give to the Booster Club goes directly to the youth, and we really appreciate all the support we get from the town.”
Some of the projects that the money raised by the Booster Club have gone towards are new uniforms, scoreboards, and other necessary equipment for athletics across both the youth and high school programs.
Friday’s all-you-can-eat dinner menu will consist of fish, potatoes, and mac and cheese. Along with a buffet of delicious food, Osborn says that the fundraiser will feature a variety of prizes that are available to attendees via raffle.
“For every ticket you purchase, everybody gets a chance for a bowling package from Little Waite Lanes, photo session from Emma’s Photography, pizza package from RocStop, 2 activity passes from the school, 9 holes of golf from Shenandoah Golf Course, and also a $150 gift card from the Wellness Center,” said Osborn. “Just by purchasing a ticket and eating a meal, you’re entered in those drawings.”
Osborn mentions that with the general admission prize drawing, they’ll be doing a 50/50 raffle as well. Diners can enter in the 50/50 raffle at $1 per ticket, or get a discount of 6 tickets for $5.
While the main focus is on supporting Shenandoah athletics, Osborn says people should also be prepared for great night of community bonding.
“Just come and be ready for a fun evening too,” said Osborn. “It’s good comradery with everybody and we love to see everybody out there.”
The fish fry will start at 5PM and run approximately until 7PM at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah. Tickets for the fish fry will be available at the door. Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children 12 and younger. You can also find more information about the event online at the Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club’s Facebook page. You can hear the full interview with Booster Club member Curtis Osborn here: