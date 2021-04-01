(Shenandoah) -- After a year of uncertainty the Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club is having a fundraiser to support youth athletics in the Shenandoah Community.
The Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club will host its first annual Fish Fry on Friday. Spokesperson Curtis Osborn appeared on KMA’s AM in the AM program and spoke on how the idea came about.
“Kevin (of Imogene’s Emerald Isle) actually approached us and said that Optimal Aquafeed (company out of Omaha) had fish available for some groups if they wanted to try and do some fundraising,” Osborn said. “We talked about it last fall but with COVID and everything we needed to wait for restrictions to go down.”
The Fish Fry will be held at the Shenandoah Elks Club from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. There will be COVID protocols in place where individual plates will be passed out to tables spread out as well as a pick up order option available.
“We want presale tickets before the event, and we have 47 left. We will take people that come to the door, we just can’t guarantee them fish,” Osborn said. “It’s nice to know ahead of time how many plates we need to plate up and then we will go from there.”
To purchase a $10 ticket to the event you can contact Curtis Osborn at 712-246-8722 or email at curtis.j.osborn@gmail.com. Curtis spoke on what the funds raised will help with.
“We help all the activities in the school, extracurricular activities. Especially the athletics , we do uniforms for the teams, equipment, etc.” Osborn said. “That’s the big thing is we just love to help our youth and promote Shenandoah.”
The meal will include Tilapia, au gratin potatoes, cheesy potatoes, and beans. There will also be raffle fundraisers for those in attendance to try and win some fun community prizes. To hear the full interview with Curtis Osborn click below.