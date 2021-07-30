(Shenandoah) -- An upcoming golf tournament will help a local organization support Shenandoah's athletic programs.
The annual Shenandoah Athletic Booster Club golf fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, August 7th at the Shenandoah Golf Course. Booster Club President Curtis Osborn says teams can register now for the four-player scramble that includes winners of multiple flights, plus several contests on the course and prizes.
"It's $200 per team," said Osborn. "Registration is at 11 a.m. If you don't pre-register, that's fine. Come at 11 a.m. We will be serving lunch at 11:30 a.m. served by the Elm Street Grill. There's a shotgun start at 12:30. The phone number if you want to register ahead of time is (712) 581-9057."
In addition to more teams, Osborn says the group is seeking anyone interested in supporting the Booster Club.
"We appreciate all the support from the community," said Osborn. "This is a very fun event. It gives us the funds to be able to help our youth and help our high school athletes attain some of the things they need. We just like to help out in whatever areas we can with them."
Previous projects funded by the Booster Club include new uniforms and equipment, cameras for event livestreams, weight room software licenses, a new scoreboard at Mustang Field and several other projects.
"The money's going towards great causes," said Osborn. "We support youth athletics all the way through high school athletics. We support all of the cheerleaders and anything that's involved with athletics, we're in support of."
Following the tournament, a short awards reception will take place in the clubhouse. For more information on the tournament or to register a team, call (712) 581-9057. Osborn was a guest on KMA's Morning Show. You can hear his full interview below.