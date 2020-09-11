(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah plays host to running enthusiasts from all over the region Saturday--amid unusual circumstances.
The Wabash Trace Nature Trail Marathon, Half Marathon and Relay take place with a number of changes, in light of the continuing pandemic. The full marathon and the five-person relay starts and finishes in Shenandoah. Runners leave from a starting point on Sheridan Avenue at 7:30 a.m., then weave through a course taking them up the trace through Imogene. From there, the course turns north of Imogene, and winds its way back to the finish line in Shenandoah.
Half marathon participants leave St. Patrick's Church in Imogene at 8:30 a.m., then travel through the community, then down the trace, before ending in Shenandoah. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News city crews have been working in support of the event's sponsors and volunteers in preparing for the marathon. But, he says this week's rain hampered preparations.
"Our street department always puts down the footprints for the marathon route," said Lyman. "But, with the rain, we haven't exactly been able to get that done, and some of the street sweeping that we normally do is kind of impeded, when the rain is driving more into the gutters, and the like."
Lyman says final preparations will take place early Saturday morning.
"Our street shop, and some of the other folks will be out there getting our start/finish line set up," he said. "I'll be out there volunteering, and being the backup timer. I know we'll have the police department up on Ferguson (Road) there, where the trace crosses."
In addition to the altered race courses, this year's award ceremony and marathon after party were canceled, as well as the traditional Friday night pasta dinner. Lyman says organizers have taken numerous precautions to protect runners during COVID-19.
"The organizers have done the best that they can, as far as doing the social distancing," said Lyman, "and not doing the events we normally do after the fact, just to not have those crowd issues we normally see. It's one of the few marathons that is Boston Marathon-qualified and certified."
Lyman says the city hopes participants and spectators will take similar care during the event.
"We're hopeful that it turns out that we don't have any major issues with it," he said. "But, you know, I think everyone that's going to be around to watch, and support, we encourage them to maintain their distance, and sanitize, and use masks, and the like."
Bank Iowa is once again the marathon's sponsor. Organizers include the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association, Southwest Iowa Nature Trails and the city of Imogene. A map of the route is published here: