(Shenandoah) -- Each year, Shenandoah residents pause to remember a dark day in American history.
This year's ceremony marking the anniversary of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks carried extra meaning. Saturday's event at Bogart Park marked two decades since hijacked planes destroyed the World Trade Center in New York City, and damaged the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. Another hijacked jetliner--believed to be bound for Washington--crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Shenandoah Assistant Police Chief Tom Johnson was among the guest speakers in the ceremony. Johnson recalled the range of the emotions experienced that day 20 years ago.
"For those of you old enough to remember, and or witnessed those events unfold," said Johnson, "I want to take a moment to remember that morning--what was going through your head, what was going through your mind. I remember being confused at the first, and increasingly becoming angry. I wanted revenge right away. I wanted something, anything done. But, today, we come together not to celebrate that day, but to remember the people that we lost--both the victims and the heroes."
Bruce Anderson, exalted ruler of Shenandoah's Elks Lodge Post #1122, paid tribute to the first responders who lost their lives responding to victims of the attacks, and who successfully rescued survivors.
"Four-hundred-three first responders willingly sacrificed their lives in their attempts to save others," said Anderson. "I do not know of a single report of a first responder who refused to do their assigned duty that day. We can recall the images of them running towards the horror that was placed toward them. These brave souls saved untold lives, but gave their own lives attempting to save even more."
Shenandoah American Legion Post Commander Charlie Spencer emceed the ceremony. Spencer says the legion sponsors the event each year to remind residents of those who lost their lives that day.
"We always see people forget," said Spencer. "What we need to do is remember. Hopefully, with this ceremony today, people will actually remember what happened, keep it in their mind and not get complacent in the future."
Spencer was asked whether the U.S. will someday rekindle the unity the events of 9/11 generated in the country.
"That's the ultimate goal," he said. "But, hopefully, it won't take another disaster to bring us together."
Saying the 9/11 attacks must never be forgotten, Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt praised the legion and other organizers for holding the annual ceremony. Hunt says he'll continue to attend the event after his tenure of mayor ends at the end of this year.