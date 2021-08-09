(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Chamber is calling on the public to find volunteers for a pair of upcoming events.
Two big events for the Shenandoah community are right around the corner in September, and are in need of volunteers, including the WABASH Trace Marathon, Half Marathon, and Relay on September 11th, and the 150th ShenFest on September 25th.
Co-event coordinator Shelly Warner says there are a few different events leading up to the marathon that currently need volunteers, the first of which is on September 8th.
"We need people to help stuff the packets that go to all the runners, and that will be at the Delmonico room of the Historical building," Warner said. "We usually try to do that around four or five o'clock in the afternoon, and we get done pretty fast with a lot of volunteers."
The following times fall much closer to the race itself.
"The next one would be the night before the race, which is distribution of the packets, and that happens from 5-to-8 in the evening," Warner said. "And then there is also in the next morning packet distribution happens early in the morning in Imogene and Shenandoah."
Warner also says volunteers will partake in morning set-up and will be needed for road guards a certain points of the race course as well as beginning and end race support for runners.
For the upcoming ShenFest, Warner says there are many opportunities for volunteering including including a familiar task in the parade, as well as new ones.
"We always need a lot of help to line up the people, we usually prefer them to be in a golf cart so they can get up and down the route where they line up on Clarinda Ave," Warner said. "Another special thing this year would be Falk's Ice Cream scoopers, we're going to be at (Kat's) Koolers."
Other responsibilities would include morning set-up at Priest Park for games and vendors, and the Doug Meyer Chevrolet Car Show. Warner also said responsibilities will carry on well into the evening.
"We're going to have ushers there that will help people find a seat, and greet them, and that will be in the evening with doors opening at six," Warner said. "And we'll get them into the concert, that's kind of a bonus there."
Warner says the more hands the merrier, and those interested in volunteering for either or both events can call Shelly Warner at 712-246-3455, Kris Sherman at 712-215-0802, or Imogene coordinator Becca Castle at 515-210-2069. Organizers are strongly recommending that runners and volunteers get the COVID-19 vaccination.