(Shenandoah) -- In times of national discord, some Shenandoah residents are sending a message of unity this weekend.
Members of several area churches participate in a Christian Walk for Peace in the community. The walk begins Saturday morning at 11 in front of Shenandoah's United Methodist Church, and makes stops at other churches along the way. Speaking on KMA's "AM in the AM" program Friday morning, Methodist Church Pastor Luke Filmore says a member of his congregation suggested the event as way to demonstrate peace in the midst of disturbing times.
"One of the members of my congregation said, 'you know, I just feel like the spirit is leading us to do this. I don't know this is going to turn out, but what do you think?'" said Filmore. "I said, 'well, let's start talking to some people. Let's see if there's a little bit of traction.' And, lo and behold, there was. I'm not going to necessarily put words in anyone's mouth, but maybe the spirit was actually moving.
"So, that's how it got started--it was just some good faithful people listening to the voice of God, I would say," he added.
Filmore says prayers will be said at certain stops along the route.
"We're just going to prayer for our businesses, our churches, our nation, our communities, and just lift our voices up, so that God might here," said Filmore. "But also--and this might be a different theology for some people--but, we believe that prayer changes us, too. So, hopefully, the words that we pray about this unity, and love, and this willingness to listen to the voice of God, that we might be transformed into that."
Participants are asked to assemble in front of the Methodist Church at 10:45 a.m. From there, the walk heads west on Clarinda Avenue to Sheridan Avenue--with a prayer stop for the community's downtown businesses. Walkers will then head west on Sheridan to Maple Street, then south on Maple Street to the New Beginnings Church. From there, walkers can choose between two different routes: those wishing a half-mile walk will go east on 6th Avenue to Church Street. One-mile walkers will head south to 8th Avenue--with a prayer at Shenandoah's First Baptist Church.
The route then heads east on 8th Street to Church Street, then north on Church Street to Shenandoah's Episcopal and United Congregational churches for prayers. After rejoining the half-mile walkers, the walk goes north on Church Street to West Thomas Avenue, where it ends in front of St. Mary's Catholic Church for a final prayer.
Transportation will be provided for those unable to walk. Masks and social distancing are recommended.