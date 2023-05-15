(Shenandoah-Clarinda) -- Plans to honor fallen law enforcement officers in two KMAland communities were washed out Monday.
Both the annual Clarinda Police Memorial Ceremony scheduled in the Clarinda Cemetery Monday afternoon and Shenandoah's ceremony at the City Hall gazebo Monday evening were cancelled due to rainfall. Neither ceremony will be rescheduled. Both yearly observances are held in honor of National Police Memorial Week to remember officers killed in the line of duty. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says it's still important to remember the fallen officers.
"I just think it's important to pay respects to those individuals who went to work one night, one morning, one afternoon--whatever the case may be in the situation," said Brothers. "They walked out that door, left their loved ones behind--whether it be their children, their spouse, their parents--and they never came back in that door. Often times, these officers, these men and women, gave their lives to protect their communities, and often times were protecting people they didn't even know."
FBI data indicates 60 federal, state and local law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty in 2022.