(Shenandoah) -- Next week's Shenandoah City Council meeting will once again be held online.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman announced Friday that due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area, Mayor Dick Hunt has decided to hold the November 10th meeting via Zoom. The council has met remotely since October 13th due to the pandemic. In a previous interview with KMA News, Lyman says city officials continue to provide services with protocols in place.
"We're taking all the steps we can to ensure employee and public safety," said Lyman. "All public facilities are still open, for the most part. I believe the fire station and the police station are the only two that are limiting public access a little bit. Otherwise, we're making do."
Page County's 14-day positivity rate recently eclipsed 30% and total cases are over 575. Login information for the meeting is below:
