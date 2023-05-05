(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in three years, southwest Iowa residents are set to come together for the traditional Disability Awareness Walk in Shenandoah.
"A Bridge to Understanding" is the traditional theme for the event, which makes its return to the area Saturday. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association and Nishna Productions, Inc. have partnered to bring the event back after a brief hiatus. SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says they are excited to have the event back on the calendar.
"We paused for a couple years because of COVID, of course," said Warner. "So now, the event is back, and I hope it's going to be more popular than ever. It seems like every year out there on the Wabash Trace out in Sportman's Park, we gather a bigger crowd each time."
Activities begin at 1 p.m. at the Wabash Trace's Shenandoah starting point near the Sportman's Park Wabash Depot. Warner says participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.
"People of all abilities--if you've got a wheelchair, if you can walk a little but you're not sure you can make it the whole way, we try to get golf carts to assist," she said. "Then, we're going to walk to the big bridge over the Nishnabotna River. There, we'll have some Gatorade and water, then turn around. When we come back and finish, we'll have some medallions to hand out that are commemorative to this."
Following the walk, participants are invited to the Depot Restaurant in downtown Shenandoah for hot dogs, root beer floats and music by the Union County Strings. For more information or to volunteer, contact SCIA at (712) 246-3455.