(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah High School Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at Shenandoah High School.
Below are the results from Shenandoah Speech Coach Amy Toye.
Sixteen Shenandoah Speech students participated in 23 events at the Iowa High School Speech Association District Individual Speech Contest held at Shenandoah High School this Saturday, Feb. 26.
Of those 23 entries, 16 earned Division 1 ratings and will be progressing to the IHSSA State Individual Speech Contest, which will take place at ADM High School on Saturday, Mar. 12.
Students and events earning Division 1 ratings:
Le Yuan Sun - Literary Program and Reviewing
Reggie Haynie - Prose and Radio News Announcing
Adrian Gutschenritter - After Dinner Speaking and Poetry
Hadlee Kinghorn - Solo Musical Theatre
Elijah Schuster - Public Address
Joshua Schuster - Poetry
Derik Farrell - Solo Musical Theatre
Natalie VanScoy - Poetry
Sophia Adkins - Solo Musical Theatre
Hannah Stearns - Literary Program
Aurora Trowbridge - Storytelling
Emma Baldwin - Solo Musical Theatre
Carter Phipps - Prose
Students and events earning Division 2 ratings:
Elijah Jacobs - After Dinner Speaking and Prose
Roman Rivers - Improvisation
Lauryn Dukes - Prose
Natalie VanScoy - Acting
Hannah Stearns - Expository Address
Aurora Trowbridge - Public Address
The Shenandoah Speech'ems represented themselves and SHS admirably at the District contest. Not only did they perform, some in two events, but they also worked to help ensure the contest ran smoothly. They were joined by some of their non-performing teammates and a host of volunteers. Congratulations to the team, and kudos on the hard work and dedication displayed by all! It was a great day to be a Mustang or Fillie, and a great day for Speech in Iowa!
