(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Speech Team competed in the District Individual Events Speech Contest Saturday at the Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium.
Below are results from the team's coaching staff.
Of our twenty-one entries, sixteen earned Division 1 ratings and will advance to State Individual Events contest on March 13th, which will also be held in the high school auditorium. While we have opted not to host an Individual Events Showcase performance this year, we do invite any who'd like to see students' talents to the March 13th contest. There is a suggested $3.00 donation at the door.
Students and events earning a Division 1 Rating:
Sophia Adkins - Solo Musical Theatre, "Before It's Over" from Dogfight
Elijah Schuster - Poetry, "Instructions for a Bad Day"
Elijah Schuster - Public Address, "Every Kid Needs a Champion"
Le Yuan (Jessica) Sun - Literary Program, "Love: An Addiction"
Le Yuan (Jessica) Sun - Public Address, "Self Love, Be Intentional"
Natalie VanScoy - Original Oratory - "Eating Disorder Awareness"
Natalie VanScoy - Acting, "Coffee Table"
Brooke Bauer - Prose, "Romeo and Juliet, Andy Griffith Style"
Libby Ehlers - Pose, "Spiders in the Bathtub"
Hadlee Kinghorn - Literary Program, "Fathers and Daughters"
Alexa Munsinger - Solo Musical Theatre, "I'll Be Here" from Ordinary Days
Keelee Razee - Storytelling, "Uni the Unicorn"
Joanna Robinson - Original Oratory, "The Past Isn't Always Pretty"
Joshua Schuster - Poetry, "Everybody Dies, But Not Everybody Lives"
Hannah Underwood - Prose, "Line without a Hook"
Kaitlyn Widger - Solo Musical Theatre, "Requiem" from Dear Evan Hanson
Students and events earning a Division 2 Rating:
Hannah Stearns - Spontaneous Speaking
Hannah Stearns - Original Oratory, "My Dream for America"
Adrian Gutschenritter - Poetry, "Unrequited Love"
Aurora Trowbridge - Solo Musical Theatre, "Home" from Beauty and the Beast
Sarah (Grem) Haynie - Poetry, "Non-Binary Dysphoric Blues"
Coaches Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Keegan Nelson want to express their pride in all of the students who participated in Saturday's contest. This is a wonderful group of students, and while we'll whole-heartedly miss this year's seniors, we're excited about the talent who will continue to work with us into next year and beyond. Congratulations to all!