(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Mustang and Fillie Speech team participated in the Iowa High School Speech Association’s District Large Group Contest on Saturday.
Below are the results posted by Coach Amy Toye.
The freshmen and varsity teams combined represented the school with nine events. All nine events earned Division I ratings and will advance to the State competition which will be held on February 6, 2021. A public performance will be held in the school's Gladys Wirsig-Jones Auditorium on Sunday, January 31, at 2:00pm.
The groups advancing are as follows:
Ensemble Acting, "He's Having a Baby"
Participants: Libby Ehlers, Alexa Munsinger, Joanna Robinson, Kaitlyn WIdger
Group Mime, "The Invention of Jealousy"
Participants: Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, Le Yuan Sun
Radio Broadcasting, "AGLM"
Participants: Mya Hammons, Sarah (Grem) Haynie, Elizabeth Rooker
Choral Reading, "Feathers and Fools"
Participants: Erin Baldwin, Brooke Bauer, Hadlee Kinghorn, Jocelyn Kirk, Alex McIntosh, Elijah Schuster, Joshua Schuster, Le Yuan Sun
Freshmen Choral Reading, "All Summer in a Day"
Participants: Sophia Adkins, Adrian Gutschenritter, Hannah Stearns, Aurora Trowbridge
One Act Play, "An Experiment"
Participants: Libby Ehlers, Alexa Munsinger, Roman Rivers, Quentin Slater, Hannah Underwood, Kaitlyn Widger, Lauryn Dukes, Alex Henderson
Group Improvisation:
Participants: Evan Holmes, Jocelyn Kirk, Keelee Razee, Quentin Slater
Musical Theatre, "Meet the Plastics" from Mean Girls
Participants: Vesta Bopp, Ava Godfread, Hadlee Kinghorn, Cassidy Morris, Keelee Razee
Musical Theatre, "Freak Flag" from Shrek, The Musical
Participants: Lauryn Dukes, Derik Farrell, Alex Henderson, Roman Rivers, Natalie VanScoy
Coaches Amy Toye, Zach Dotzler, and Keegan Nelson are proud of the team's teamwork and accomplishment at this, the start of the large group speech season!