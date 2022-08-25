(Shenandoah) -- An Essex man is in custody in connection with an altercation in Shenandoah Wednesday evening.
Shenandoah Police say 34-year-old Eric Michael Kievit was arrested for child endangerment--an aggravated misdemeanor--interference with official acts--a serious misdemeanor--and disorderly conduct and public intoxication--both simple misdemeanors. The arrest took place after officers were sent to the 600 block of West Sheridan Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress.
Kievit is being held in the Page County Jail on $3,600 bond.