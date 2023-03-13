(Shenandoah) -- Tax rates are going down in Shenandoah next fiscal year--despite action at the Statehouse affecting budgets for local cities and counties.
Shenandoah's City Council holds a public hearing Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall on the city's fiscal 2024 budget. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city's property tax rate for fiscal '24 is approximately $14.69 per thousand dollars valuation--a decrease of about $1.50 from the current fiscal year ending June 30th. That's despite a bill approved during this year's legislative session adjusting the property tax rollback figures following an error in computations for the 2021 fiscal year.
"We max out what we can charge for the general fund every year, as 99% of the communities across the state," said Lyman. "Where we had to adjust stuff was more on our debt service levy, our supplemental levy for insurance and things like that that the general fund doesn't cover."
Though the move saves Iowa taxpayers about $133 million, Lyman says it amounts to a $40 thousand hit to the city's general fund. However, he says the city is taking steps to cushion the blow.
"When you think about that, that's not an insignificant amount when, you know, when we've got budgets for some of the general fund departments of around $100 thousand annually," he said. "That's a good chunk of change there that we're out now. Luckily, we're able to offset some costs with grant money that the airport received, so we're able to absorb a big portion of it through that."
Lyman doesn't believe the rollback loss will impact city services or expenditures.
"Obviously, with property taxes, this is what we should receive," said Lyman, "and that still relies on everybody paying their taxes on time, and everything."
In a recent interview with KMA News, Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon says his community is expected to lose roughly $7 million in valuation, amounting to nearly $117,000 in lost revenue as a result of the rollback readjustment. McClarnon says the loss will mean a delay in at least one proposed project--a $100,000 mezzanine renovation at the Clarinda Lied Recreation Center.