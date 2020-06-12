(Shenandoah) -- Increases in the costs of construction materials is impacting a proposed building project at Shenandoah Regional Airport.
Earlier this week, the Shenandoah City Council approved a rebidding of certain airport improvements, and set a public hearing for June 23rd at 6 p.m. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News the city was forced to downsize the project due to soaring steel prices. The Iowa Department of Transportation originally awarded the city a grant for a six-unit hangar.
"The price of steel being as high as it was," said Lyman, "we really just can't afford a six-unit hangar. So, the Airport Commission decided they would attempt to go for a four-unit hangar. The Iowa DOT supported that, and said that the grant would still apply towards that. So, we ought to be able to afford that, we just need to downsize it."
Lyman says the lowest bid came in at around $70,000 over budget. The rebidding is another setback for the project, which has been in the planning stages for several years.
"This is a project we had been applying for for seven years in a row," he said. "We finally were awarded it. I know just previously, we had been awarded an FAA grant that had some cost share (money) as well. That was pretty exciting. If we got one, if not the other, we would have had no problem, and what not. It was just a perfect storm of getting two awards at one time, and having to match funds that just weren't there."
