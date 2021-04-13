(Shenandoah) — After being closed since November, the Page County Treasurer’s Office is reopening the Shenandoah Driver’s License Office Wednesday.
The announcement was made during the Page County Board of Supervisors regular meeting Tuesday evening. The office was originally closed in November due to concerns with COVID-19. At the time, Page County Treasurer Angie Dow said that since the office was located inside the Shenandoah Public Safety Center, they did not want to risk exposing members of Shenandoah’s Fire and Police Departments to COVID-19. Supervisor Alan Armstrong says with the return of the Shenandoah Center, the courthouse will not be processing driver’s licenses on Wednesdays.
"So that means that they will not be open (at the courthouse) to do driver's licenses," said Armstrong. "This will be the first time back in Shenandoah, so everybody over in Shenandoah will have a fair shot at getting in."
The Shenandoah office will be open at the Public Safety Center from 8:15 a.m.-4 p.m. each Wednesday. For more information, contact the Page County Treasurer’s Office at (712) 542-2243.