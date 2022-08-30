Page County Courthouse

(Shenandoah) -- Page County Treasurer Angie Dow reports the Shenandoah driver's license station is closed Wednesday.

Anyone with questions should contact Dow's office at 712-542-5322.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.