(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents have a chance Friday to get rid of unwanted electronic devices.
Shenandoah's Pella Corporation and Lloyd Incorporated are teaming up with the city of Shenandoah to provide the annual E-Cycle event Friday from 3-6 p.m. at the Pella parking lot on Highway 59 south of Shenandoah. John McDonald of Pella is helping to organize the event. He says they will be accepting a wide range of electronic devices.
"What you can bring in is TVs, entertainment systems, VCRs, radios, old phones, tablets and things like that," said McDonald. "We cannot accept appliances, so don't bring in your old mini-fridge, don't bring in old microwaves and don't bring in old motors or lightbulbs. We can take any other electronic devices."
Last year's event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's version is back and will feature a drive-thru format to limit contact between volunteers and participants.
"Have your equipment in the back of your truck or on a trailer or in the trunk of your car or back seat," said McDonald. "You'll just drive in right off of Highway 59 in Shenandoah right beside the Sports Plex driving range. Get in line and when it's your turn, you can comfortably stay in your vehicle and our volunteers will haul off your stuff."
There is no cost to citizens to drop off unwanted electronics, but McDonald says they do ask businesses to donate for the program.
"There is really no cost to this," said McDonald. "If you're a business, we just ask for a minimum $5 donation. We do have disposal costs. Anything beyond that is a free-will donation. All of the proceeds go to the Shenandoah Middle School to help provide for environmental education."
For more information on the event, contact Pella at (712) 246-4170. McDonald was a guest on KMA's AM in the AM Show.