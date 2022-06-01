(Shenandoah) -- A summertime staple is kicking back up in Shenandoah.
The Shenandoah Garden City Farmer's Market starts today, June 1 in Priest Park. The farmer's market runs every Wednesday from now until October 13, and on Saturdays as well. Named the number one Farmer's Market in Western Iowa by Western Iowa Tourism, Market Manager Mary Lou Wolhoy says they always have a variety of vendors.
"Lettuce, spinach, radishes, rhubarb," said Wolhoy. "Several of us do baked items, and there's some craft things. There'll be a lot of different things, and as the season goes there'll be more vendors joining us. It's a good place to come and check out."
Other items for sale at the market include popcorn, doll clothes, jewelry, jams, and more. Wolhoy mentions that the erratic summer weather has delayed some producers' stock. However, she says consumers can expect to see them roll in as the season progresses.
"Our produce is going to be a little later this year," said Wolhoy. "There'll be some things, but the other things will follow shortly. Don't expect to come and see watermelon or tomatoes -- we need a little bit later in the season and some heat."
Putting on the farmer's market does take a lot of assistance from planning to setup. Wolhoy says the help they get from the city and the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry makes the event possible.
"We have no fees, the city lets us setup there for free," said Wolhoy. "A lot of markets have a big vendor fee. The chamber does some advertising for us. We are very lucky to have the city and the chamber behind us and supporting us."
The Shenandoah Farmer's Market is open on Wednesdays from 2-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8-11 a.m. Interested vendors can sign up for free by contacting Market Manager Mary Lou Wolhoy at 712-303-0100. The farmer's market also accepts WIC and Senior Coupons from shoppers. You can hear more from Market Manager Mary Lou Wolhoy below.