(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah firefighters have some new equipment thanks to funding from local groups.
The Shenandoah Fire Department was recently able to purchase four new self-contained breathing apparatuses or SCBAs. These air packs are crucial in situations where firefighters may encounter toxic fumes by providing fresh air for up to 30 minutes. On the Friday edition of the KMA “Morning Show,” Shenandoah Fire Department member Jeff Armstrong says the community support for the new equipment has been overwhelming.
“We’ve got so much support,” said Armstrong. “Not just Shenandoah, all the communities around us they get so much support from everybody else too. We can’t thank everybody enough for what we have. Every other department would say the same thing.”
Donations for the new SCBAs were provided by the Robert Holmes Charitable Trust and the Greater Shenandoah Foundation. Armstrong says the Department is also working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to acquire the rest of the needed packs.
“We’re hoping to get 14 more through FEMA to fill the seats in the trucks,” said Armstrong. “That’d give us a total of 18 air packs, which is the perfect amount for any situation that we run into. We’re looking forward to that.”
The new air packs arrive at an especially necessary time. Dry and windy conditions this April have spurred multiple fires across Page County and Southwest Iowa. Armstrong says that Shenandoah Fire and other area departments have been busy responding to calls.
“It’s been wild, we’ve been very busy,” said Armstrong. “Everybody’s been out and about. Clarinda’s been very busy with some telephone wires. It’s just been crazy to put it in the best terms.”
Armstrong mentions that despite the increase in calls, the 26 volunteers that make up the Shenandoah Fire Department have risen to the occasion.
Currently, much of KMAland is experiencing an elevated fire risk with some counties implementing burn bans. You can find updates about local fire conditions and ordinances on our website at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Shenandoah Fire Department member Jeff Armstrong here: