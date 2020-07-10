(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah has a unique way of beating the heat with the help of the Fire Department.
On Monday the Shenandoah Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Fire Department as well as the Cadet Program to have some fun and cool off.
“We are going to have a tanker and several members of the cadets along with us and stop at six different locations around the town and then hook up the hose and kind of have our own little mobile splash pad,” Parks and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer said.
Starting at one p.m. the tanker will make its first stop at McComb Park down by the restrooms. The following stops are in order:
1:30- Priest Park by the Gazebo
2:00- Garfield Park on the North side by the playground.
2:30- Nicholson Park on the corner of Edgar and South Matthew
3:00- Waubonsie Park by the Soccer Fields
3:30- Sportsman’s Park by the Gazebo
“As for the youth sports a lot of them had to get cancelled unfortunately, so we are just trying to provide something for them, a sense of normalcy. As well as a chance to see their friends while remaining socially distant. The hose can shoot water pretty far,” Tiemeyer said.
