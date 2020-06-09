(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Food Bank will go back to regular hours next week, but will still be open by appointment only.
Jeannie Liljedahl with the Shenandoah Food Bank joined KMA recently to discuss the change and how they've adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When the pandemic hit, we went to appointment only," Liljedahl said. "Since the 1st of April, we've been serving clients Monday through Saturday and meeting them at their convenience. It has not been perfect, but it's been OK for what we've been through."
Liljedahl says the Food Pantry will now re-open to its regular hours, but still be by appointment only on Monday, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Liljedahl also says they will serve clients Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Wednesday evening hours are new, but something they've been wanting to try for quite some time.
"Our board has wanted to try this for a long time and it seemed like a perfect opportunity," Liljedahl said. "We're hoping that people who work, or can get there in the morning will be able to take advantage."
Liljedahl says the food bank has received lots of support over the last few months.
"The community that supports us has been extremely generous," she said. "Pretty much during these last three months, it's been monetary donations and that has been really great for us. We're able to buy everything we need and we buy everything local."
Liljedahl says they are hopeful to return to normal business operations beginning July 1st.
Anyone wishing to learn more about the Shenandoah Food Bank can call 712-246-2093. Liljedahl was a guest on the KMA Morning Show Tuesday morning. You can find the complete interview below.