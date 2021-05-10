(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team would like to help you part ways with your old stuff as part of a fundraising opportunity.
The Mustangs, in partnership with the City of Shenandoah, will assist in Saturday's City Wide Clean-Up Day.
Coach Ty Ratliff joined Monday's AM in the AM to discuss the fundraiser, which he says was brainstormed last year.
"It was an idea that the coaches bounced around," he said. "It helps the community and raises money for the football team. Because of COVID, that never actually happened, so we regrouped and came up with an even better idea to have it since a lot of people probably have stuff they didn't get out last year. We would love to help them out."
The cost of the event is $25 per truckload. Items wishing to be hauled off must be accessible. Electronics, oil, paint and tires are not permitted to be hauled off. Those wanting to utilize the football team's fundraiser can contact Ratliff via email at ratlifft@shenandoah.k12.ia.us by May 13th. Checks can be made payable to Shenandoah Football. Ratliff says the list is filling.
"We will show up at 8 a.m. and go until we are done with all the names on our list," he said. "We've got a good list started. The community is showing a lot of support, but we would love to have more residents sign up for it and help everybody out as much as we can."
Ratliff says the funds from the fundraisers will go towards upgrading equipment. The full interview with Ratliff can be heard below.