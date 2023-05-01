(Shenandoah) -- Members of the Shenandoah High School football team are once again offering their help during the annual Citywide Cleanup Days.
On Saturday, May 13th, the team is set to go around the community and help load and haul off any unwanted items to Shenandoah Sanitation. Head Football Coach Ty Ratliff says anyone in need of help can reach out by May 11th to get on the team's list.
"We come by with a group of players and a coach," said Ratliff. "We'll come by and pick up your junk and throw it in some dump trailers that we have lined up. We haul it off for you. It's been really good. Every year it just continues to grow. I think it's just great to get these out in the community, get our faces out there and put them to work for a little bit."
Ratliff says all items must be accessible from outside the home and must comply with the rules of Citywide Cleanup.
"We're not taking refrigerators or things like that that have the compressors and freon in them," said Ratliff. "The same thing goes for paint. We don't take any liquid paint. It has to dried out in those cans and things like that."
The team is asking for a minimum $25 donation per load. Ratliff says all of the money raised is put right back into the football program.
"Each year we've been able to buy new helmets and shoulder pads," said Ratliff. "It allows us to get a few more newer things. Each year we are allotted so much money, but this helps that process so each kid can get some new equipment every year like helmets or shoulder pads or new footballs. It helps us just keep things up-to-date and running. Everything goes 100% directly back into the Shenandoah football program."
Those wishing to sign up for the service can email ratlifft@shenandoah.k12.ia.us or text (712) 310-2593. You can hear the full interview with Ratliff below.