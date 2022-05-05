(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah football team is ready to help clean up the town.
The Mustangs squad will be out during the Shenandoah City Wide Clean-Up days on Saturday May 14. For $25 or a donation of your choosing, you can hire the football team to clear your unwanted items. On the KMA "Morning Show," Shenandoah Football Head Coach Ty Ratliff says the money will go towards supporting the team.
"100 percent of the funds go back into the football program itself, which goes towards the necessities we either need for practices or for Friday nights for the boys," said Ratliff.
Last year, the Shenandoah team was able to raise nearly $2,500. They used that money for shirts, helmet decals, sleds, and other practice and game equipment.
Though it's only the second time they've done it, Ratliff says that the cleanup provides a great chance for the team to build relationships with the community.
"I just thought that it'd be a great opportunity to get some of our football kids out in the community," said Ratliff. "Put some faces with some names that they might hear on Friday nights, and build that rapport up and also make it into a fundraiser for us. Last year was our first year, but it went really great. It just turned into a great fundraiser for us and for the kids to get out and it's something we wanted to continue."
Ratliff says the team will be outfitted with trucks and trailers to haul items. He mentions that they follow all rules of the City of Shenandoah and Shenandoah Sanitation in regards to what they can and cannot dispose of.
If you'd like to hire the Shenandoah football team, all requests must be submitted by Thursday, May 12 to Coach Ty Ratliff. Payment is due at the time of pickup and checks can be made payable to Shenandoah Football. For questions or to submit your information, contact ratlifft@shenandoah.k12.ia.us. You can hear the full interview here: