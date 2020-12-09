(Des Moines) -- Officials with the State Auditor's Office have released an annual audit report for the city of Shenandoah.
The report for fiscal year 2020 noted that the city brought is just over $11.7 million in revenue for the year, an increase of 26.4% over the previous year. The increase in receipts was due to note issuance proceeds from the current year. The city's disbursements totaled just over $9.3 million.
The report noted three deficiencies with segregation of duties that were repeated from the previous year. Those include a lack of segregation of duties with the city's accounting system, investments, utilities and debt, as well as lack of segregation of duties with public funds at the Volunteer Fire Department and Shenandoah Library Foundation.
The report notes that the city should attempt to provide adequate segregation of duties when possible due to limited staff. All three responses from the city to improve controls were accepted by the auditor. No issues of non-compliance were found.
A full copy of the audit report can be found below.