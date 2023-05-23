(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Garden City Farmer’s Market is making its return to Priest Park in Shenandoah this summer.
This year’s farmer’s market will be home to its usual sellers as well as some new vendors, according to co-chair Mary Lou Wolhoy.
“We have several new vendors this year, so there should be a good selection of different things,” Wolhoy said.
The Shenandoah Garden City Farmer’s Market was voted Best Farmers’ Market in Western Iowa by the Western Iowa Tourism board.
On top of the typical fruits, vegetables and garden items, the farmer’s market features a plethora of baked goods and homemade food.
“Usually we have a person with honey and of course we always have a lot of baked items,” Wolhoy said. “I'm not sure what we’ll be having this year with all the new vendors coming in… but we do have a pretty good variety.”
The farmer’s market remains a critical part of the Shenandoah community, especially with the current state of food prices.
“With grocery prices getting quite expensive, I think we’re very comparable to grocery stores,” Wolhoy said.
The Shenandoah Garden City Farmer’s Market is open every Wednesday from 2-5 P.M., beginning June 7 and ending October 8.
For more information regarding the farmer’s market rules and regulations, call 712-303-1000.
Click below to hear the full interview with Wolhoy from the KMA Morning Show.