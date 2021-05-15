(Shenandoah) — Impending weather has forced Shenandoah school officials to move graduation ceremonies indoors.
High School Principal Gayle Allensworth says the 2021 commencement ceremony is being moved from Mustang Field to the High School Gym. Ceremonies take place at 2:30 p.m. with doors opening at 1:45.
There will not be limited seating for the event and families/attendees do not need to bring the tickets that were previously distributed for admittance. In accordance with Iowa Department of Public Health and Department of Education guidelines, masks are no longer required in school settings.
Those unable to attend the ceremony in-person can watch a livestream here.