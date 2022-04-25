(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's Green Plains location has been awarded a forgivable loan from the Iowa Economic Development Authority for a new technology plant adjacent to its biorefinery.
The IEDA Friday announced that it has awarded Green Plains Shenandoah LLC, a subsidiary of Iowa's Green Plains Inc., a $250,000 forgivable loan and tax benefits through the HQJ program. The award is to help cover part of a $50 million capital investment project for construction of a Clean Sugar Technology plant adjacent to their current Shenandoah location to produce low carbon dextrose.
The new facility is helping Green Plains to expand its focus on value-add agricultural technology and will create diverse, non-cyclical, high margin feed ingredients, specialty alcohols and renewable feedstocks for the renewable diesel industry. The expansion is expected to create 12 new jobs with a wage of $21.78 per hour.