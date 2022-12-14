(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah High School implemented a hands-on program to better educate its students on world government and geopolitical situations.
The program, entitled ‘Civic Mirror,’ was created in 2006 with an intention to “turn classrooms into countries, students into citizens, and teachers into 21st century educators.”
Brian Daoust, social studies instructor at Shenandoah High School, leads the charge on Civic Mirror and has been doing so for three years.
“I found this, actually recommended to me by a previous student, and I decided to apply it to government.” Daoust said. “What we’ve done is create a simulation that is done in class and online. We play out what it would be like to be a citizen in a country and they have to run that country. A lot of parts of government that happen around them in real life, they have to manage those throughout the game.”
The program progresses through the stages of legislation, economics and trading amongst a host of other elements involving the governmental process. Players are even assigned fictitious families, hidden agendas, majority or minority status and a socioeconomic class to provide true representation of real-life issues for everyday citizens.
While textbooks and videos are the typical fallbacks in an American classroom, the interactive and immersive learning that accompanies Civic Mirror is paramount for students, according to Dauost.
“I think it gives kids an opportunity to cement things in their head,” Dauost said. “We can read things in a book and we could even give reports about them and everything, but until you actually go through the motions of doing it, it’s hard to really remember those because it just kind of gets all mixed together.”
As is the case with most activities involving young people, garnering participation and enthusiasm can be a challenge in the early-going.
“[Participation is] hard at first,” Dauost said. “I show them the instruction manual and the student manual of all the rules for the game and it’s 125 pages. So, it’s a little overwhelming at first, but they realize after a while that they’re just learning basic rules of how the game functions, and then we’re able to incorporate different things, like learning about philosophies of government, in with that.”
Teaching students the intricacies of government and allowing them to approach common, yet complex issues faced by people in the real world remains critical to the growth and advancement of America’s youth.
“[The government] is theirs,” Dauost said. “It’s mine, it’s yours, it’s theirs and they are the future. If we want to have an educated citizenry, if we want people to make decisions that are best for the country and not just themselves, they have to understand why we do these things.”
