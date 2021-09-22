(Shenandoah)-- The Iowa High School Speech Association will host a judge's certification clinic in Shenandoah on Saturday (9-25), and the Shenandoah High School Speech Team will have a fundraiser at Priest Park.
Amy Toye, English teacher and speech coach at Shenandoah High School, joined the KMA Morning Show Tuesday (9-21) to discuss the clinic.
"At the high school, in the library, starting at 10:00 AM we have a judges certification meeting which is hosted through the Iowa High School Speech Association, Toye said. "Anyone who's interested, can come and be certified as a judge, which means that on certain Saturdays throughout the school year you could go to different schools, and judge performances."
The cost to be certified as a judge is $5, which includes lunch. As a part of ShenFest this weekend, the Shenandoah High School Speech Team will also be holding a fundraiser.
"We have a fundraiser for the speech team going on at the Arts and Crafts Show at Priest Park. We will be doing a raffle of various gift baskets that were put together and donated for the purpose of the fundraiser," Toye said. "Right now, we have gift baskets for athletic enthusiasts, we have a children's activity gift basket, we even have a beard care basket for all those guys out there who have beards they're working on growing.
"So we have some variety, and we'll be running that (the beard care basket) as a raffle. You can purchase a ticket for $5 or you can drop it in the bucket for whatever gift basket you're interested in."
You can join in on the fundraiser on Saturday at Priest Park. To hear the full interview with Toye, click below.