(Shenandoah) -- Below are results from the Shenandoah High School Virtual State Individual Speech Contest as submitted by the team's coaching staff.
Shenandoah Speech was able to hold their long-overdue State Individual Speech Contest today, June 13, via Zoom. Of the twenty-five students with thirty-two entries that originally qualified for State, today fourteen students with eighteen entries were able and chose to perform virtually in front of three judges in an online Zoom meeting.
The results were as follows:
Fifteen events received a straight one rating (three 1s):
Tyler Freed, Improvisation
Rekae Jackson, Acting & Poetry
Hannah Mulligan, Prose & Radio News Announcing
Gage Reed, Solo Musical Theatre
Ciara Schierkolk, Acting & Solo Musical Theatre
Kayla Shelton, Prose
Brooke Bauer, Storytelling
Libby Ehlers, Prose
Alexa Munsinger, Solo Musical Theatre
Elijah Schuster, Public Address
Joshua Schuster, Poetry
Kaitlyn Widger, Solo Musical Theatre
Two events received an overall one rating (two 1s, one 2):
Kayla Shelton, Public Address
Natalie VanScoy, Poetry
One event received an overall two rating (two 2s, one 1):
Sarah Haynie, Poetry
The team's coaches are proud of these students' dedication and accomplishments, especially considering the original contest was scheduled for March 14, a full three months ago. Congratulations to all who participated! We await news on possible All-State nominations.