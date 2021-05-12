(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents have an opportunity to purge unwanted materials the next few days.
Citywide Cleanup Days takes place Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News residents can haul junk to Shenandoah Sanitation during those hours.
"The street department and a couple of other city workers will be down at Shenandoah Sanitation, with Shenandoah Sanitation, in fact," said Lyman, "with some big rolloff dumpsters for people to haul their stuff down, that they've accumulated over the last year-and-a-half, or so."
Lyman says Cleanup Days is another opportunity to help residents spruce up their surroundings, and the community in general.
"It's a nice thing that the city does," he said. "I know there's other communities around the area that don't do it, and kind of enforce a little bit more of the nuisance immediately. We tend to take a little bit more of a gentle approach with that, knowing when this is coming, that a lot of folks will clean up. We just hope folks will take advantage of it, because it is a benefit that the city provides to everyone.
"We've got the sesquicentennial celebration coming up this September, so this is a great time for people to really look at cleaning up their property as best they can," Lyman added.
Lyman reminds residents that certain items will NOT be accepted.
"No hazardous materials," said Lyman. "That includes like paint, unless it's dried out. No what we would consider white goods, like refrigerators that still have freon in them. No electronics, no tires, no oil--things like that."
Shenandoah High School's football squad is assisting residents in transporting materials to Shenandoah Sanitation during cleanup days as part of a fundraiser. Thursday is the deadline to sign up for assistance from the Mustangs. Cost is $25 per truckload. Anyone interested should email Coach Ty Ratliff at ratlifft@shenandoah.k12.ia.us. For all other questions on Cleanup Days, call Shenandoah Sanitation at 712-246-3350.
You can hear the full interview with A.J. Lyman here: